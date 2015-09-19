Top 5 Celebrity Looks of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More

Although the majority of summer's days are behind us, this week's roundup of the best celebrity style included sultry sheer fabrics that revealed hints of skin and peeks at undergarments. And while many of the gowns were daring, there was a perfect balance of ladylike silhouettes and floral gilding to keep the styles looking elegantly polished.

Diane Kruger kicked off the fashionable week and closed out the Venice Film Festival in a black lacy Valentino gown paired with a sparkly clutch. Rachel McAdams also showed off major skin in a see-through floral dress at the Toronto Film Festival. Even Kate Mara flashed her flesh during the same festival in an embellished mid-length number. But at the 2015 Harper's Bazaar Icons Event, Kendall Jenner broke up the mostly black palettes, and paraded her fit frame in a crisp white Calvin Klein dress. As for Gwyneth Paltrow, she proved to be a trendsetter by skipping the usual red-carpet gown for Monique Lhuillier pants, which looked just as classic at the Broad Museum Black Tie Dinner.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

