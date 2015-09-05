Top 5 Celebrity Looks of the Week: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and More!

Alexis Bennett
Sep 05, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

It's almost time to take a day off from work and celebrate Labor Day, but our favorite stars reminded us that great style never has an off day. From the MTV Video Music Awards to the star-studded movie premieres, this week's style stars donned ultra feminine pieces that made for a long-lasting impression.

Miley Cyrus has never been one to veer on the conservative side, so naturally she wowed us in a bright House of Holland number after hosting the VMAs. Meanwhile, Rihanna resembled a modern day Barbie at the unveiling of her new fragrance while wearing Vivienne Westwood. Even Kate Bosworth opted for an ultra feminine look by choosing an embroidered Schiaparelli piece for the premiere of 90 Minutes in Heaven. Overseas at the 2015 Venice Film Festival, Diane Kruger showed off her elegant style in a metallic Prada dress equipped with a train. Playing a red carpet lady was apparently in the celebrity waters, for the trend reached its peak as Elizabeth Banks closed out our week in a floral design by Elie Saab at the Beasts of No Nation premiere

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

It's all about matching your accessories to the outfit, right? Here's what topped the InStyle editors' list as this week's best looks. First up, Miley Cyrus didn't disappoint when it came to her fashion choices as host of the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, but one outfit took the top spot. Never one to shy away from the outrageous the singer wore a bubble gum pink latex dress custom made for her by House of Holland. It brazenly spelled out the words Do it, the name of her new single. Cyrus [UNKNOWN] with silver heals and a head piece featuring pig ears and a nose Rihanna looked pretty in pink at the launch of her new fragrance in New York City Monday. She wore a pink lacquered lace corset dress by Vivian Westwood for the occasion. It featured an off the shoulder neckline with bubble sleeves. Rihanna matched her shoes to her dress with pink louboutin pumps and finished things off with multiple necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Next is actress Kate Bosworth. She attended the premiere of her newest movie, 90 minutes in Heaven Tuesday wearing a gold brocade midi-length gown by [UNKNOWN] Couture. Bosworth finished the look with a metallic clutch, shoes by Nicholas Kirkwood and teal drop earrings. Diane Kruger stole the spotlight at the 2015 Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actor wore a white column gown by Prada, which featured metallic beadwork and a jaw-dropping embroidered train. Kruger carried a Lee Savage metallic clutch and wore Quiat diamonds Elizabeth Banks also made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival. This time on Thursday. While attending the Beast of No Nation premiere, Banks wore a floral print caved gown by Ellie Saab. She completed the breathtaking look with Louis Vuitton tee strapped heels and a Guiseppe Veneti gold clutch. Head on over to Instyle.com to see more celebrity fashion and don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

