Top 5 Celebrity Looks of the Week: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and More!

It's almost time to take a day off from work and celebrate Labor Day, but our favorite stars reminded us that great style never has an off day. From the MTV Video Music Awards to the star-studded movie premieres, this week's style stars donned ultra feminine pieces that made for a long-lasting impression.

Miley Cyrus has never been one to veer on the conservative side, so naturally she wowed us in a bright House of Holland number after hosting the VMAs. Meanwhile, Rihanna resembled a modern day Barbie at the unveiling of her new fragrance while wearing Vivienne Westwood. Even Kate Bosworth opted for an ultra feminine look by choosing an embroidered Schiaparelli piece for the premiere of 90 Minutes in Heaven. Overseas at the 2015 Venice Film Festival, Diane Kruger showed off her elegant style in a metallic Prada dress equipped with a train. Playing a red carpet lady was apparently in the celebrity waters, for the trend reached its peak as Elizabeth Banks closed out our week in a floral design by Elie Saab at the Beasts of No Nation premiere.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.