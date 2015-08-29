See the Top 5 Celebrity Looks of the Week

Alexis Bennett
Aug 29, 2015 @ 11:00 am

This week's celebrity style stars got a head start on the incoming fall season's hottest trends. From Victorian-inspired pieces to retro silhouettes, these five ladies' looks were anything but boring.

Sharon Stone's earth-tone gown equipped with a whimsical set of wings made an over-the-top statement on the Hotbed Gala red carpet in Tiburon, Calif., and for the Sleeping with Other People screening in West Hollywood, Kirsten Dunst took a stance on the opposite side of the spectrum in sleek minimalist separates by Louis Vuitton. Likewise, Maria Sharapova styled a ladylike lace frock with pointy Nicholas Kirkwood heels at the unveiling of the Sugarpova pop-up shop in Bloomingdale's in N.Y.C. Then Gwen Stefani provided a dose of color while wearing a rose-embroidered skirt that matched her signature lipstick shade during the The Voice press junket in L.A. And finally, Emma Watson looked radiantly elegant in a Christopher Kane number while attending the Madrid premiere of Regression.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Photos: Gwen Stefani's Changing Looks

Show Transcript

From feminine solo act to a feather wing. Here's what topped the "In Style" editor's look of this week's best look. First is actress Sharon Stone, who wore an over-the-top creation to the fourth annual hotbed gala on Saturday, going along with the event's enchanted garden theme. Jones's dress featured a floral embellished skirt and a plunging bodice encrusted with beads and sequins. But her feathered wings are what really tied the garden fairy look together. Kirsten Dunst rocked an edgier look than usual Monday. The actress wore a black leather skirt and camel top by Louis Vuitton to a screening for the film "Sleeping with Other People." She continued her monochromatic look with a pair of black pumps and some statement earrings. Next is tennis star Maria Sharapova. On Tuesday, Sharapova wore a sweet white lace, three-quarter length dress to the [UNKNOWN] shop opening at Bloomingdale's in New York City, for her Sugarpova candy line. She completed her look with colorful origami bow pumps from Nicholas Kirkwood. Gwen Stefani really stood out at a press junket Wednesday for The Voice. This singer paired her black and white tie-neck blouse with a red, black, and white floral embroidered miniskirt. Keeping with the color scheme, Stefani wore black and red heels. Finally, Emma Watson looked darling at the premiere of her newest film Regression in Madrid, Thursday. The starlet wore a Christopher Kane ensemble with included a black cut out top and a colorful printed skirt. Watson also sported a chunky gold cuff and black strappy pumps. Head on over to INSTYLE,COM to see more celebrity fashion and don't forget to come back next week for the Red Carpet's hottest looks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!