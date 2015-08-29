See the Top 5 Celebrity Looks of the Week

This week's celebrity style stars got a head start on the incoming fall season's hottest trends. From Victorian-inspired pieces to retro silhouettes, these five ladies' looks were anything but boring.

Sharon Stone's earth-tone gown equipped with a whimsical set of wings made an over-the-top statement on the Hotbed Gala red carpet in Tiburon, Calif., and for the Sleeping with Other People screening in West Hollywood, Kirsten Dunst took a stance on the opposite side of the spectrum in sleek minimalist separates by Louis Vuitton. Likewise, Maria Sharapova styled a ladylike lace frock with pointy Nicholas Kirkwood heels at the unveiling of the Sugarpova pop-up shop in Bloomingdale's in N.Y.C. Then Gwen Stefani provided a dose of color while wearing a rose-embroidered skirt that matched her signature lipstick shade during the The Voice press junket in L.A. And finally, Emma Watson looked radiantly elegant in a Christopher Kane number while attending the Madrid premiere of Regression.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Photos: Gwen Stefani's Changing Looks