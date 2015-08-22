Video: See the Top Celebrity Looks of the Week

As summer winds down, the stars continue to push the boundaries of fashion. With their intricate silhouettes and unique styling methods, these five ladies topped our list of the best looks from the past week.

Bella Thorne led the way while wearing a black and white Mugler dress that was anything but boring at the Big Sky premiere and Kendall Jenner's outfit would make anyone long for the island sun as she took to the streets of St. Barts in beach-ready Zimmermann separates. Kristen Stewart proved that shorts on the red carpet can be a hit with a sparkling Zuhair Murad romper for the American Ultra premiere. Jennifer Aniston took the world by surprise as she emerged from her Bora Bora honeymoon in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit by Roland Mouret at the premiere of She's Funny That Way. And Emily Ratajkowski managed to stun us all at the We Are Your Friends premiere by wearing a champagne-hued gown by Maria Lucia Hohan.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

