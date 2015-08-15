See Our Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

Alexis Bennett
Aug 15, 2015 @ 9:45 am

Whether partying in N.Y.C. or hiitting the red carpet in London, the stars looked more polished than ever this week.

Mindy Kaling brightened up the world in a sparkling blue dress and white pumps at the Summer TCA Presentation. And at the premiere for The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Alicia Vikander's intricate belt design on her floor length gown made us feel as if we were in fashion heaven. Likewise, Michelle Dockery looked dreamy in a Valentino gown as she graced the red carpet for the special Downton Abbey BAFTA event. At StyleWatch's September issue party Nina Dobrev broke up the chain of dresses and stunned in a DVF romper and electric blue sandals. Dakota Johnson finished out our week in the most sophisticated manner with a navy Dior coatdress at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

