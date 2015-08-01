Video: Jennifer Lopez, Miranda Kerr Among This Week's Best Dressed Stars

Alexis Bennett
Aug 01, 2015 @ 9:30 am

Whether grabbing frozen yogurt or posing on the red carpet, these five stars sizzled as they showed off their chic summer style and topped our list of the week’s hottest looks.

Jennifer Lopez made our jaws hit the floor by wearing a Bao Tranchi sheer paneled dress for her birthday party in the Hamptons while Rebecca Ferguson and Kendall Jenner reminded us why we're obsessed with the universal elegance of black. Ferguson demoed the shade's red carpet charm at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in a Vivienne Westwood gown, while Jenner donned a relaxed version of it for a froyo outing in a demure Esosa top with leggings and gold pumps. We're still daydreaming about Miranda Kerr, who looked heavenly in a Zimmermann frock at opening of the brand's Melrose Place boutique in L.A. And Nicole Richie added a splash of sparkle to the week in a Bec & Bridge metallic number while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch the video above for details on the looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Show Transcript

It was too hard to pick just one. Here's what topped the in style editor's list of this week's best looks. First Jennifer Lopez sizzled at her birthday celebration Saturday. The star showed off her enviable curves in a black bow tranche dress Complete with shear paneling and racy cut outs. Lopez finished off her look with mesh sandals, a black clutch and jewelry by Vita Fede and Melinda Maria. Mission Impossible Rouge Nation star Rebecca Ferguson has been walking many red carpets lately. And her look a Monday's New York premier was a Stand out. Ferguson kept things chic and classic, wearing a Vivienne Westwood black-caped gown. Model and reality star, Kendall Jenner, proved she has some serious street style, Tuesday. While out in Los Angeles with her sister, Jenner sported a fairly monochromatic look with black pants and a black long sleeved top with a navel-grazing plunge from Esosa. She completed her outfit with aviators, a black western inspired belt, and And gold metallic heels. Next is another model, Miranda Kerr. Kerr went for a more ethereal look Wednesday at a party for the opening of Zimmermann's new Melrose Place store. Wearing a pale rose dress from the designer, with strappy sandals and an Edie Parker clutch. And finally, Nicole Richie looked glamorous on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday. Richie wore a metallic Beck and Bridge midi length dress with a plunging neckline and black Stuart Weissman sandals. She also rocked a pair of round sunglasses after the interview was over. Head on over to InStyle.com for more celebrity fashion. And don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

