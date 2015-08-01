Video: Jennifer Lopez, Miranda Kerr Among This Week's Best Dressed Stars

Whether grabbing frozen yogurt or posing on the red carpet, these five stars sizzled as they showed off their chic summer style and topped our list of the week’s hottest looks.

Jennifer Lopez made our jaws hit the floor by wearing a Bao Tranchi sheer paneled dress for her birthday party in the Hamptons while Rebecca Ferguson and Kendall Jenner reminded us why we're obsessed with the universal elegance of black. Ferguson demoed the shade's red carpet charm at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation in a Vivienne Westwood gown, while Jenner donned a relaxed version of it for a froyo outing in a demure Esosa top with leggings and gold pumps. We're still daydreaming about Miranda Kerr, who looked heavenly in a Zimmermann frock at opening of the brand's Melrose Place boutique in L.A. And Nicole Richie added a splash of sparkle to the week in a Bec & Bridge metallic number while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch the video above for details on the looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

