Watch Serena Williams and More Celebs Wow in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

Alexis Bennett
Dec 19, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Between the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Joy there weren't many celebs who could keep up with the always stylish Lupita Nyong'o and Jennifer Lawrence. Both ladies slayed all week and earned not one but two slots on our top five looks of the week round up.

First, Lawrence made jaws drop at her new film's premiere in New York while wearing an elegant custom Dior design. Then Nyong'o lit up the carpet in a jewel encrusted gown by Alexandre Vauthier. During the middle of the week, Serena Williams gave the two actresses a run for their red carpet gowns in a breathtaking lace number at 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony. In London, Nyong'o came back for round two in a futuristic Proenza Schouler dress, and Lawrence shut things down in a beautiful knee-length piece crafted by Dior Haute Couture.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Show Transcript

From silk chiffon to beaded macrame, here's what top InStyle editors list as this weeks best looks. First Jennifer Lawrence kept her red carpet style and simple Sunday. The Joy actress wore a custom made silk Dior Haute Couture gown in a pale yellow color to the films new york premiere. Lawrence chose a variety of designer's jewelry to complete her ensemble. Lupita Nyong'o literally sparkled on the red carpet on Monday's Los Angeles premiere for Star Wars The Force Awakens. She wore an Alexander Vauthier haute couture gown, completely embellished with green and silver crystals. It featured side cut outs, and three quarter length sleeves. Proving one can never shine too much, Nyong'o also wore diamonds from Chopard. Next is Serena Williams. The tennis star chose a boudoir-inspired sheer lace black dress with an attached open ball gown skirt to accept her 2015 Sports Illustrated Sports Person of the Year Award Tuesday. Williams accessorized with multiple rings, a watch, and T-strap pumps. Lupita Nyongo made In Style's list a second time with her futuristic look at the Star Wars premiere in London Wednesday. The actress wore a black long sleeved top pairing it with a black and silver beaded macrame and peplum skirt both from designer Proenza Schouler. Nyongo pulled her look together with Giuseppe Zanotti heels Statement making drop earrings and, of course, that bright blue lipstick. And Jennifer Lawrence also made the list a second time for her menswear look at Thursday's Joy screening in London. The Oscar winner looked flirty in a custom black silk and wool crepe Dior haute couture tuxedo skirt suit with silk satin panels. She wore a mixture of designer jewelery and finished the ensemble with edgy studded Christian Louboutin pumps. Head on over to InStyle.com to see more celebrity fashion. And don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!