Watch Serena Williams and More Celebs Wow in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

Between the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Joy there weren't many celebs who could keep up with the always stylish Lupita Nyong'o and Jennifer Lawrence. Both ladies slayed all week and earned not one but two slots on our top five looks of the week round up.

First, Lawrence made jaws drop at her new film's premiere in New York while wearing an elegant custom Dior design. Then Nyong'o lit up the carpet in a jewel encrusted gown by Alexandre Vauthier. During the middle of the week, Serena Williams gave the two actresses a run for their red carpet gowns in a breathtaking lace number at 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony. In London, Nyong'o came back for round two in a futuristic Proenza Schouler dress, and Lawrence shut things down in a beautiful knee-length piece crafted by Dior Haute Couture.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.