Watch Rihanna and More Celebs Heat Up the Red Carpet in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

With the holiday season in full swing, this week's celebrity looks played with festive accents and gave us major party inspiration. From bold metallics to sultry silhouettes, there were several ladies in the spirit of making a fashion statement, but only five lucky ladies can claim a spot on our best-dressed of the week.

To start, Selena Gomez wowed in an off-the shoulder Camilla and Marc two piece during the Kiss FM Jingle Ball Concert, and Olivia Palermo's romantic Valentino gown for "An Evening Honoring Valentino" earned her a well-deserved spot on our list. As usual, Lupita Nyong'o brightened up the scene with a metallic Louis Vuitton dress at the Mexico City premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Chloe Grace Moretz added a feminine touch to a tuxedo look with a pink blouse, and Rihanna closed out our week with a bang in a champagne Dior Haute Couture number for the Diamond Ball.

