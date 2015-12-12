Watch Rihanna and More Celebs Heat Up the Red Carpet in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

Alexis Bennett
Dec 12, 2015 @ 11:00 am

With the holiday season in full swing, this week's celebrity looks played with festive accents and gave us major party inspiration. From bold metallics to sultry silhouettes, there were several ladies in the spirit of making a fashion statement, but only five lucky ladies can claim a spot on our best-dressed of the week.

To start, Selena Gomez wowed in an off-the shoulder Camilla and Marc two piece during the Kiss FM Jingle Ball Concert, and Olivia Palermo's romantic Valentino gown for "An Evening Honoring Valentino" earned her a well-deserved spot on our list. As usual, Lupita Nyong'o brightened up the scene with a metallic Louis Vuitton dress at the Mexico City premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Chloe Grace Moretz added a feminine touch to a tuxedo look with a pink blouse, and Rihanna closed out our week with a bang in a champagne Dior Haute Couture number for the Diamond Ball.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Show Transcript

From metallics to menswear, here's what tops the InStyle editors list of this week's best looks. First up Selena Gomez sizzled at the KISS FM Jingle Ball concert. The songstress opted for this sexy bell-sleeved off the shoulder top and matching high slit skirt by Camilla and Marc. She finished off the look with Dauphin jewelry and black pumps. Next, we have the always stylish Olivia Palermo. She paired this black textured Valentino creation with statement cuffs on each wrist and an embellished box clutch. Lupita Nyongo fit right in at the Mexico City premier of Star Wars the Force Awakens. The actress styled this futuristic looking ribbed metallic coated Louis Vuitton dress with sweet bow accented sandals. And Chloe Grace Moretz didn't disappoint with her killer Gucci ensemble. The blonde beauty wore a pale pink pleated [UNKNOWN] blouse with a pair of sleek [UNKNOWN] [UNKNOWN] pants. She finished off the look with Stuart Wiseman sandals. And finally, Rihanna turned heads as host of the second annual Diamond Ball. Her look involved a champagne silk satin heart shaped bustier gown, with a matching voluminous Cape by Dior, Hope Cotour. The finishing touches were Carcie diamonds, and Dior pumps. Head on over to InStyle.com to see more celebrity fashion. And don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!