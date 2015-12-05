See Amal Clooney and More Stars Shine Bright in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

Alexis Bennett
Dec 05, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

From futuristic metallics to daring cutouts, this week's crop of celebrity outfits featured several major fashion moments that are sure to go down in history. Although the competition was fierce, the InStyle editors managed to shuffle through the many stylish looks, and crowned five lucky ladies as the best dressed of the week.

Gigi Hadid kicked the week off with her cozy yet chic airport look; then Rachel McAdams played peek-a-boo in a sheer paneled jumpsuit at the 2015 Gotham Awards. Karlie Kloss also indulged in the reveal and conceal trend with a cut-out Rosie Assoulin gown while attending the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth 2015 Celebration. Lupita Nyong'o took her aesthetic a notch further, stunning in a futuristic Zac Posen number with Google LED lights at the Star Wars Force 4 Fashion event. Last, but certainly not least, was Amal Clooney stepped out for Charlotte Tilbury's "Naughty Christmas Party" and completely wowed in metallic separates.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Show Transcript

From cozy sweaters to outfitted with twinkling lights, here is what topped the in style editors list of this weeks best looks. Here is model Gigi Hamid who was spotted Jethro airport. She looks cozy in a pair of dark skinny jeans and a thick, grey, turtle neck sweater. faded, suede over the knee Seurat light stem boots brought the whole look together. Actress Rachel McAdams caused heads to turn Monday at the 2015 Gotham awards. The spotlight actress wore a black jumpsuit, featuring sheer Point DeSpirit fabric. McAdams accessorized with black Christian Louboutin pumps, and jewelry by a variety of designers. Next is Karly Kloss. The Loreal Paris brand ambassador wore a long-sleeved, white, Rosie Assoulin gown to the company's women of worth 2015 celebration Tuesday. Where all eyes went to those cut outs on the bodice and the floral shaped one on the dresses skirt. Lupita Nyongo wore a one of a kind look to the Star Wars Force for Fashion Wednesday. She wore a black mesh dress outfitted with LED lights that allowed Nyongo to sparkle all night long. The ensemble was a collaboration between designer Zack. Posen and Google's Made with Code program. Nyong'o completed her look with a pair of metallic heels. Last but not least is Amal Clooney. Proving she's always on trend. The lawyer dawned a metallic sleeveless crop-top and pair of culottes to Charlotte Tilbury's A Naughty Christmas Party Thursday. Clooney brought her look together with silver pointed toe pumps and gold chandelier earrings. Head on over to Instyle.com to see more celebrity fashion. And don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

