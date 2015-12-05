See Amal Clooney and More Stars Shine Bright in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

From futuristic metallics to daring cutouts, this week's crop of celebrity outfits featured several major fashion moments that are sure to go down in history. Although the competition was fierce, the InStyle editors managed to shuffle through the many stylish looks, and crowned five lucky ladies as the best dressed of the week.

Gigi Hadid kicked the week off with her cozy yet chic airport look; then Rachel McAdams played peek-a-boo in a sheer paneled jumpsuit at the 2015 Gotham Awards. Karlie Kloss also indulged in the reveal and conceal trend with a cut-out Rosie Assoulin gown while attending the L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth 2015 Celebration. Lupita Nyong'o took her aesthetic a notch further, stunning in a futuristic Zac Posen number with Google LED lights at the Star Wars Force 4 Fashion event. Last, but certainly not least, was Amal Clooney stepped out for Charlotte Tilbury's "Naughty Christmas Party" and completely wowed in metallic separates.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.