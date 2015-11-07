Jennifer Aniston and Kendall Jenner Wore Some of the Hottest Looks this Week—See the Video! 

Once again, our favorite celebrities stepped out and delivered major style at the most anticipated movie premieres and parties of the month. Naturally, with the busy fall season in full swing, picking the best five out of the lot was no easy feat. But the stars, below, truly shined brightest.

First, Jennifer Aniston smoldered in a midriff-baring number by Kaufmanfranco for the 29th American Cinematheque Award ceremony, and Kendall Jenner also went the sultry route showing major skin while wearing a custom Sergio Hudson jumpsuit at her birthday celebration. Angelina Jolie went for a covered up look in a pale blue dress by Luisa Beccaria at the screening of By the Sea, but Jennifer Lawrence brought back the cut-out action during The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 premiere in a berry Dior gown. At the UK premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, Elizabeth Banks looked like a couture dream in a Razan Alazzouni gown paired with pants.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.