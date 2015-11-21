Watch Jennifer Lawrence Strut Her Stuff in Our Top Looks of the Week

Alexis Bennett
Nov 21, 2015 @ 5:15 pm

Peekaboo! This week's stars stepped up their fashion game with see-through fabrics from organza to tulle. Tack on some playful, exaggerated silhouettes and there were definitely some standout styles. We sifted through a ton of trailblazing looks, but only the best-dressed ladies earned the right to have spot on our coveted best looks of the week list.

Kerry Washington set the tone in a gorgeous Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown while receiving an award at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala. Jennifer Lawrence eschewed the frou-frou in a sultry, sheer number by Dior during a stop on The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 promo tour, and even Diane Kruger played with transparent fabrics in a Chanel organza dress at the Museum of Modern Art’s 8th Annual Film Benefit Honoring Cate Blanchett. As Lawrence continued her rounds for her latest movie, her jaw-dropping black Schiaparelli Couture gown earned her a second spot on the lineup. Then Katie Holmes stepped out for a celebration of the designer Zac Posen. Naturally she wore an outfit by the designer and beautifully pulled off fashion-forward voluminous separates.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

