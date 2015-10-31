Sarah Hyland and More Stars Dazzle in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

Alexis Bennett
Oct 31, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

From sexy cut-outs to jewels fit for a princess, this week's celebrity fashionistas made jaws drop as they stepped out in style. We were wowed by more than several amazing looks from the stars, but only 5 earned a ticket into our best looks of the week video.

Gwyneth Paltrow stopped traffic in a light blue Cusnie et Ochs dress to accept the 2015 EMA Green Parent Award, while Kate Middleton impressed in an elegant Jenny Packham gown paired with chandelier diamonds during the Spectre world premiere. For the opening night of Sylvia, Sarah Jessica Parker redefined evening wear with a fun Dior dress, blazer, and metallic pumps. Meanwhile, Sienna Miller revved up prints in a stunning Marc Jacobs number at the premiere of Burnt, and Sarah Hyland went old Hollywood glam at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in another gorgeous Jenny Packham gown.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

From sharp cut-outs to delicate beading, here's what topped the InStyle editor's list of this week's best looks. First, Gwyneth Paltrow flashed some skin at the 2015 annual Environmental Media Awards. The actress wore a pale blue off-the-shoulder frock by Cushnie Et Ochs that featured some pretty racy cut-outs. Paltrow accessorized with gold sandals. Duchess Kate Middleton looked regal on the red carpet at the world premiere of the newest James Bond film X Factor Monday.. She wore an ice-blue long-sleeve silk chiffon Jenny Packham dress. Middleton accentuated her waist with a crystal-embellished belt and carried a silver clutch. She finished her look with metallic Jimmy Choo heels and diamond chandelier earrings. Next is Sarah Jessica Parker. The Sex and the City star stepped out on the opening night on Broadway's newest revival, Sylvia, Tuesday wearing a printed navy Dior dress. Parker kept warm with a structured blazer and finished her look with shimmery heels and a purse. Sienna Miller wore a showstopping design to the U.K. premiere of her newest film, Burnt, Wednesday. She wore a one shouldered Marc Jacobs creation featuring a red, white, and blue print embellished with sequins. A starburst ring by Stephen Webster was the only piece of jewelry Miller wore. Finally, Sarah Hyland looked glamorous Thursday. She wore a beaded Jenny Packham gown with a plunging neckline and a blush color to the 2015 Amfar Inspiration Gala. Hyland chose to finish her look with diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz. Head on over to instyle.com to see more celebrity fashion, and don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

