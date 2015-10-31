Sarah Hyland and More Stars Dazzle in Our Top Looks of the Week Video

From sexy cut-outs to jewels fit for a princess, this week's celebrity fashionistas made jaws drop as they stepped out in style. We were wowed by more than several amazing looks from the stars, but only 5 earned a ticket into our best looks of the week video.

Gwyneth Paltrow stopped traffic in a light blue Cusnie et Ochs dress to accept the 2015 EMA Green Parent Award, while Kate Middleton impressed in an elegant Jenny Packham gown paired with chandelier diamonds during the Spectre world premiere. For the opening night of Sylvia, Sarah Jessica Parker redefined evening wear with a fun Dior dress, blazer, and metallic pumps. Meanwhile, Sienna Miller revved up prints in a stunning Marc Jacobs number at the premiere of Burnt, and Sarah Hyland went old Hollywood glam at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in another gorgeous Jenny Packham gown.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.