See Helen Mirren Shut Down the Red Carpet In Our Top 5 Looks of the Week Video

See Helen Mirren Shut Down the Red Carpet In Our Top 5 Looks of the Week

Alexis Bennett
Oct 24, 2015 @ 10:00 am

From galas to movie premieres, this week was filled with star-studded events, which made the competition for our favorite style stars pretty tough. But after long deliberation we were able to narrow down the hottest looks of the week to 5 flawless ladies. It's time to find out which celebrities really brought their A-game in our top 5 picks of the week.

At the Steve Jobs premiere, Kate Winslet smoldered in a one-shoulder navy Alexander McQueen dress, while Amy Schumer fired things up with a red Calvin Klein design for the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards. Then Kendall Jenner suited up in black and gold during the Balmain x H&M runway show, while Helen Mirren was the epitome of elegance at the Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in Badgley Mischka Couture. Last, but certainly not least was Allison Williams who dazzled in a sequined gown by Lanvin for the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

From velvet to sequins, here's what topped the inStyle editor's list of this week's best looks. First is Kate Winslet, who went for a clean, statuesque look at the BFI Film Festival Sunday. The British actress wore an Alexander McQueen navy, one-shoulder dress that she accented with a black belt. Winslet accessorized with a studded clutch by the same designer and studded jewelry. Amy Schumer looked red hot Monday at an event. She rocked a sweet Calvin Klein collection dress, foregoing any other accessory. Schumer did though match her lip color to her dress. Next is model Kendall Jenner. She was spotted at a After party, celebrating [INAUDIBLE] new collection for H&M's Tuesday. No surprise, Jenner's all black look including a velvet blazer, bandeau, and satin draped pants were all by the designer. She finished her look with black Francesco Russo sandals. Dame Helen Mirren looked breathtaking in her ensemble at the Tokyo International Film Festival. The actors walked the red carpet in a printed [INAUDIBLE] gown with floral detailing embroidered on the bodice and sleeves Last but certainly not least is Allison Williams. She attended the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala Thursday, in a glittering sequin creation by [INAUDIBLE] She continued her metallic colored palette with gold bracelets and chandelier earrings. Head on over to InStyle.com to see more celebrity fashion and don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

