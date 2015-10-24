See Helen Mirren Shut Down the Red Carpet In Our Top 5 Looks of the Week Video

From galas to movie premieres, this week was filled with star-studded events, which made the competition for our favorite style stars pretty tough. But after long deliberation we were able to narrow down the hottest looks of the week to 5 flawless ladies. It's time to find out which celebrities really brought their A-game in our top 5 picks of the week.

At the Steve Jobs premiere, Kate Winslet smoldered in a one-shoulder navy Alexander McQueen dress, while Amy Schumer fired things up with a red Calvin Klein design for the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards. Then Kendall Jenner suited up in black and gold during the Balmain x H&M runway show, while Helen Mirren was the epitome of elegance at the Tokyo International Film Festival Opening Ceremony in Badgley Mischka Couture. Last, but certainly not least was Allison Williams who dazzled in a sequined gown by Lanvin for the 2015 Fashion Group International Night of Stars Gala.

RELATED: InStyle's 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.