Olivia Wilde and More Stars Round Out Our Top 5 Looks of The Week

Alexis Bennett
Oct 17, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

What's black, white, and red all over? Our favorite 5 outfits from this past week and they popped up at a plethora of activities. 

Olivia Wilde was our lady in red at the New York premiere of Meadowland in a stunning cutout floral piece by Rosie Assoulin. Then Sarah Hyland put a twist on the classic tuxedo with cropped trousers at Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration, while mother-to-be Chrissy Teigen showed off a little skin at the La Mer Celebration of 50 Years of an Icon in a strappy Kayat dress. At the screening of CarolCate Blanchett shined in a black and white Esteban Cortazar gown, and Kate Hudson rounded out our list in a halter knee length dress at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Gala.

Want to see all the looks? Watch the video above for more details, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] From floral prints to solid colors. Here's what topped the InStyle editor's list of this week's best looks. First is actress, Olivia Wilde, who brightened up the carpet Sunday at the premiere of her newest film, Meadowland. She wore a red and white flowered dress by Rosie [UNKNOWN]. It featured pockets and a high low hem line which showed off Wilde's red heels by Paul Andrew. Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland, rocked a tailored look to an event Monday. she wore a black pant suit by Dsquared on the pink carpet. Hyland completed her look with a double strand choker and Nicholas Kirkland heels, featuring a lace houndstooth pattern. Chrissy Teigen showcased a teeny tiny baby bump at the Lamer celebration of 50 years of an icon event Tuesday. The model, who just announced she's expecting, chose to wear a long, tight fitting white dress with a bustier style bodice and thin straps. Teagan accessorized with Jimmy Chew's silver heel, EF collection jewelry and a metallic clutch. Cate Blanchett sparkled at the London Film Festival. She wore a long shimmering black dress accented with white trim to a screening of her film Carol Wednesday. The Esteban Cortazar designed dress featured a cape and a train. Blanchett stuck to her dark color palette when choosing her pointed toe pumps. Finally, Kate Hudson looked flawless at Michael Kors's ninth annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Gala Thursday. She rocked a black and white floral printed dress with an open front by Kors. For a pop of color, Hudson wore mustard-colored heels. Head on over to instyle.com to see more celebrity fashion and don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!