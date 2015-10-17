Olivia Wilde and More Stars Round Out Our Top 5 Looks of The Week

What's black, white, and red all over? Our favorite 5 outfits from this past week and they popped up at a plethora of activities.

Olivia Wilde was our lady in red at the New York premiere of Meadowland in a stunning cutout floral piece by Rosie Assoulin. Then Sarah Hyland put a twist on the classic tuxedo with cropped trousers at Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration, while mother-to-be Chrissy Teigen showed off a little skin at the La Mer Celebration of 50 Years of an Icon in a strappy Kayat dress. At the screening of Carol, Cate Blanchett shined in a black and white Esteban Cortazar gown, and Kate Hudson rounded out our list in a halter knee length dress at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards Gala.

