Kendall! Gigi! Meryl! See Our 5 Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

Alexis Bennett
Oct 11, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

From London to Paris and New York City to Los Angeles, we've followed the fashionable stars all around the globe to narrow down our favorite looks of the week. And although our top five picks were split up in various countries, their breathtaking silhouettes and demure style united every single look.

Kendall Jenner exuded elegance in Paris while wearing a black velvet Ulyana Sergeenko Couture gown, but back in Los Angeles at the premiere of Truth, Cate Blanchett veered on the opposite side of the color spectrum in a white Proenza Schouler dress. Then in true Jenner style, the 19-year-old model stunned once again in a pink sheer top and metallic skirt at the Shiatzy Chen runway show. But Meryl Streep shined just as bright at the BFI London Film Festival in a silk royal blue dress by Lanvin, and over in New York City, Gigi Hadid served another dazzling dose of white in a Hilfiger collection gown.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

