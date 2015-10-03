Video: See Our 5 Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

InStyle Staff
Oct 03, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Whether attending a luncheon or making a TV appearance, these five ladies brought their style A-games and topped our list of the week’s best looks.

Anne Hathaway worked her curves at the U.K. premiere of The Intern in a sexy skin-skimming black lace gown, and in N.Y.C. Victoria Beckham struck her signature pose while wearing a simple ankle-grazing black dress at Fashion 4 Development’s fifth annual First Ladies Luncheon. Charlize Theron got graphic in a sleek midi-length dress at the Power of an Educated Girl event in New York. Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a major Carrie Bradshaw moment at the New York City Ballet Gala while Lupita Nyong’o donned a sharp dove gray number topped off with a matching blazer to promote her off-Broadway play, Eclipsed, on The View.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

From ball gowns to business attire, here's what topped the InStyle editor's list of this week's best looks. First is Anne Hathaway, who took here little black dress to a whole new level at the UK premiere of The Intern Sunday. The actress's figure-flattering Jonathan Simkhai gown featured lace and a mermaid hem. Sticking with the color black with her Louboutin pumps and clutch made Hathaway's emerald jewelry pop on the red carpet. Next is Victoria Beckham. The British designer kept things monochromatic for the Fashion 4 Development's fifth annual official First Ladies Luncheon, Monday. No surprise, Beckham wore a black dress from her own collection, which she paired with black pointed-toe heels. [MUSIC] Charlize Theron rocked a printed dress Tuesday. The actress wore a midi length black and blue paneled [UNKNOWN] dress. Theron finished her look with a pair of black pumps. Sarah Jessica Parker shined on the red carpet. She wore a fully embellished [UNKNOWN] [UNKNOWN] gown in a navy color to the New York City Ballet Gala Wednesday. Parker accessorized with silver t-strap heels and a crimson sequined purse. Finally, Lupita Nyong'o wore a classic look Thursday while promoting her newest gig, the off-Broadway play Eclipsed. She wore a dove gray dress with a matching blazer. To her appearance on The View. Nyong'o carried a grey top handle purse, causing all the attention to go to her bright coral heels. Head on over to Instyle.com to se more celebrity fashion. And don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

