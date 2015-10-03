Video: See Our 5 Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

Whether attending a luncheon or making a TV appearance, these five ladies brought their style A-games and topped our list of the week’s best looks.

Anne Hathaway worked her curves at the U.K. premiere of The Intern in a sexy skin-skimming black lace gown, and in N.Y.C. Victoria Beckham struck her signature pose while wearing a simple ankle-grazing black dress at Fashion 4 Development’s fifth annual First Ladies Luncheon. Charlize Theron got graphic in a sleek midi-length dress at the Power of an Educated Girl event in New York. Sarah Jessica Parker delivered a major Carrie Bradshaw moment at the New York City Ballet Gala while Lupita Nyong’o donned a sharp dove gray number topped off with a matching blazer to promote her off-Broadway play, Eclipsed, on The View.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

