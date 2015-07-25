Video: See Our Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

InStyle Staff
Jul 25, 2015 @ 9:45 am

Whether showing face at a movie premiere or supporting a good cause at a charity gala, these five ladies put their most stylish foot forward and topped our list of this week’s best looks.

Cara Delevingne kicked things off in a white sleeveless jacket with a knockout fringe belt and gold miniskirt at a screening of Paper Towns and Rachel McAdams left us dreaming about the off-the-shoulder frock she wore to the Southpaw premiere. Charlize Theron's flirty two-piece made her look ready to hit the dance floor at the premiere for Dark Places. And Nina Dobrev awed the crowd with her Grecian goddess-inspired dress at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala. The cherry on top? Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation star Rebecca Ferguson, who looked radiant in red at the movie’s world premiere.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

Show Transcript

From sequins to sexy cutouts, here's what's topped the In Style editor's list of these week's The Best Look. First up is model and actress Cara Delevingne who turned heads at Saturday's screening of her newest film, Paper Town. Delevingne chose to wear French designer Alexander Vauthier for her look, sporting a white sleeveless jacket, gold sequined skirt, and a burgundy French belt and heels. She finished the look with a gold clutch and diamonds from Forevermark. Next is Rachel McAdams. She wore a black dress from self-portait to her Southpaw premier Monday, showing off her toned physique with off the shoulder sleeves and a sexy cutout. McAdams also wore Stuart Weitzman heels and Honey and Co diamond jewelry. Charlize Theron easily stole the show at premier for the film Dark Places, Tuesday. The actress was a breath of fresh air, wearing a printed pink and yellow top and skirt from Dior. She tied her look together with a matching pink clutch, nude sandals and Harry Winston jewelry. The Vampire Diaries actress, Nina Dobrev, wowed at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gala Wednesday. Dobrev wore a white [UNKNOWN] gown which was accented with gold beads, along with a sparkly clutch from [UNKNOWN] Olympia, gold jewelry, and lace up sandals from Stuart Weissman. Finally, Mission Impossible: Roque Nation star, Sara Ferguson, looked radiant at the film's world premiere Thursday. Ferguson kept things sleek with a red hot burgundy dress with a thigh high flip from Ellie Saab. She finished off the look with Jimmy Choo metallic sandals. Head on over to InStyle.com to see more celebrity fashion, and don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

