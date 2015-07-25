Video: See Our Favorite Celebrity Looks of the Week

Whether showing face at a movie premiere or supporting a good cause at a charity gala, these five ladies put their most stylish foot forward and topped our list of this week’s best looks.

Cara Delevingne kicked things off in a white sleeveless jacket with a knockout fringe belt and gold miniskirt at a screening of Paper Towns and Rachel McAdams left us dreaming about the off-the-shoulder frock she wore to the Southpaw premiere. Charlize Theron's flirty two-piece made her look ready to hit the dance floor at the premiere for Dark Places. And Nina Dobrev awed the crowd with her Grecian goddess-inspired dress at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala. The cherry on top? Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation star Rebecca Ferguson, who looked radiant in red at the movie’s world premiere.

Watch the video above for more details on their looks, and keep an eye out for more top outfits on Look of the Day.

