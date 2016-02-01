InStyle's Top 10 Best Dressed at the SAG Awards

InStyle Staff
Feb 01, 2016 @ 7:30 am

InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson's Top 10 Best Dressed at the 2016 SAG Awards!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!