InStyle's Exclusive Video: Derek Lam on the "Modern, Timeless" City that Inspired His Kohl's Collection

With Derek Lam’s Rio de Janeiro-inspired collection for the Kohl’s DesigNation landing in stores next month, the designer gave InStyle an inside look what inspired him to create the line in the video above. The clip takes you on a mini-tour through the Brazilian coastal city, highlighting the percussive music that lines its streets, the decadent meals enjoyed by the locals, and (of course) the beautiful beaches and landscapes that made their way directly onto the patterns seen in the collection. “Rio’s just one of those wonderful cities that has so much color and so much life,” Lam says. “It has a jungle-meets-city atmosphere: modern and timeless at the same time.” The entire limited-edition line, priced between $36 and $88, arrives in stores and online at kohls.com April 5th. Click through the gallery to see 10 of the looks from the line that made our wish list.

