InStyle's Exclusive Video: Derek Lam on the "Modern, Timeless" City that Inspired His Kohl's Collection

Meghan Blalock
Mar 04, 2013 @ 12:08 pm

With Derek Lam’s Rio de Janeiro-inspired collection for the Kohl’s DesigNation landing in stores next month, the designer gave InStyle an inside look what inspired him to create the line in the video above. The clip takes you on a mini-tour through the Brazilian coastal city, highlighting the percussive music that lines its streets, the decadent meals enjoyed by the locals, and (of course) the beautiful beaches and landscapes that made their way directly onto the patterns seen in the collection. “Rio’s just one of those wonderful cities that has so much color and so much life,” Lam says. “It has a jungle-meets-city atmosphere: modern and timeless at the same time.” The entire limited-edition line, priced between $36 and $88, arrives in stores and online at kohls.com April 5th. Click through the gallery to see 10 of the looks from the line that made our wish list.

MORE:• See Lam’s Fall Runway BeautyDerek Lam’s Must-Have PeacoatLauren Conrad's Kohl's Collection

Show Transcript

[SOUND] [MUSIC] Hi, this is Derek Lam. This is my Rio-inspired collection at Kohl's. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Rio's just one of those wonderful cities that has so much color, has so much life. Jungle meets city atmosphere. Modern and timeless at the same time. So, a wonderful place to be inspired by. [MUSIC] We went everywhere, you know, had incredible meals, visited a lot of the local artist and the museums, samba nightclub. And you know, just soaking up the atmosphere. [MUSIC] What's great about this collaboration with Kohl's is that I'm able to bring a designer point of view to a collection that's accessible, affordable and I think perfect for the Kohl's customer. [MUSIC] The new Derek Lam for Design Nation collection is available at Kohl's and also Kohls.com. [MUSIC].

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!