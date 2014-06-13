Kate Hudson, on Her Seventh InStyle Cover, Recalls the One That Started It All

Kelsey Glein
Jun 13, 2014 @ 5:50 am

For our July cover star Kate Hudson, being on the front of InStyle magazine is loaded with special memories that date back to 1996, when she was just 16 years old. "I came home from school—it was just all these people in the house—I walked in and my mom said, 'Honey, let's get a picture together,'" the actress recalls during her seventh InStyle cover shoot. "My mom told me later that InStyle wanted to put it on the cover … It was just sort of a special moment for mom and I."

Hudson first appeared on InStyle just two years after the magazine debuted in 1994. "You've made such a mark that I'm surprised its only your 20th," she says of our big anniversary. "I'm very honored to have been a part of your family at various times throughout the years."

During her shoot for the July issue, Hudson shared some of her favorite memories from appearing in the magazine over the years. "It seems like every time I've shot InStyle, it's always been at seminal moments in my life," she says. "One of the things I really like about working with InStyle is that it always seems to capture my personality more than anything else. Now as I look back at the shoots I realize I must have a really crazy personality!"

Watch the video above to hear all about Hudson's favorite memories with the magazine, and pick up a copy of InStyle's July issue, on sale and available for digital download this Friday, June 13, to see her full feature.

[MUSIC] It seems that In Style, every time I've shot, it's always been seminal moments in my life. For instance. When I was 16, I came home from school, there was just all these people in the house and I walked in and my mom just goes, honey let's get a picture together. Let's just take a picture. And then we took a picture with our dog, with Judge our Lab at the time, and then my mom told me later that InStyle wanted to put it on the cover, I was. I was actually kind of shocked, cuz I wasn't really acting at the time. It's something we still have in our house, and every time was pass it we remember at that moment. And also our dog, Judge, that we love so much who's now passed. It was just sort of a special moment for mom and I. I realize one of the things I really like about working with InStyle is that it always seems to capture my personality more than any, anything else and, and now as I look back at the shoot, I realize [LAUGH] I must have a really crazy [LAUGH] personality. Happy 20th anniversary InStyle. I have to say you've made such a mark that I'm surprised it's only your 20th. I've been very honored to have been a part of your family at various times throughout the years. Thank you.

