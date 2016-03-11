From the #BalmainArmy to Givenchy, Watch InStyle's Video Recap of Fall 2016 Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week may be the last of a month-long marathon of the fall/winter 2016 collections in the four fashion capitals of the world, but it's certainly not the least. And while we love the view of the Eiffel Tower, it was the runways that held our attention, from Balmain's army of models to Givenchy's regal collection. What did we do in between shows? A quick pit stop at the Tuileries Palace and a mini dance party outside Isabel Marant.

For a real look at what it was like on the scene at Paris Fashion Week, watch our runway action-packed video above.