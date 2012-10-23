InStyle Video: Our Favorite Bond Girls

The name’s Girls—Bond Girls. InStyle is commemorating the legendary James Bond film series’ 50th anniversary this month by rounding up some of 007’s most lovely (and lethal) Bond Girls. Watch the video above to see behind-the-scenes footage of seven of the women who charmed Mr. Bond over five decades, including Britt Ekland (Mary Goodnight from 1974’s The Man With the Golden Gun), Maud Adams (Octopussy from 1983’s Octopussy), Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton from 1985’s A View to a Kill), Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin from 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies), Caterina Murino (Solange Dimitrios from 2006’s Casino Royale), Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes from 2008’s Quantum of Solace), and the crop’s latest addition, Bérénice Marlohe (Sévérine in 2012’s Skyfall). The newest film, Skyfall, opens in U.S. theaters Friday, November 9th, complete with a title track sung by new mom Adele.

Plus, see all of the Bond Girls over the years!

