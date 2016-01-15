InStyle’s Top Looks of the Week — 1/15

From red leather dresses to gray sweatshirts, here’s what topped the InStyle editors’ list of this week’s best looks.

Show Transcript

From red leather dresses to gray sweatshirt, here's what top the InStyle Editor's list of this week best look. First is Jennifer Lopez, who chose a crisp white look for the InStyle and Warner Brothers Pictures Golden Globe after party Sunday. The triple threat were a structure to cap this gown by Laura Murray She brought some sparkle to the event with a glittery clutch, metallic heels, and diamond jewelry. Next is Kendall Jenner. The model mixed her style up a bit Monday, pairing black tailored pants with a grey cropped sweatshirt. Jenner accessorized with snake-skin pointed toe heels and a black Givenchy purse. Selena Gomez sizzled at the sixth biannual UNICEF ball Tuesday. The UNICEF ambassador wore a Louie Vinton red letter column dress which featured a ruffled neckline and flower shaped cut outs running down her legs. Jennifer Lopez made the InStyle editor's list for a second time after attending the 2016 NBC Universal Press Day. Perhaps the Shades of Blue actress drew some inspiration from her show's name when choosing to wear this one shouldered, cobalt blue dress by Victoria Beckham Wednesday. Lopez finished her look with nude Cassidy heels and multiple rings and bracelets. Last but not least is actress Chloe Grace Moretz, she wore a sheer red and blue lace dress by Mark Jacobs to the screening to her newest film the 5th Wave, Thursday. The dress which had a deep-v neck line and cap sleeves, was embellished with a. Feathery red and white pom accent on her shoulder. Moretz completed her overall look with sparkly red heels. Head on over to InStyle.com to see more celebrity fashion, and don't forget to come back next week for the red carpet's hottest looks.

