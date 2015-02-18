Jessica Seinfeld Demonstrates How to Make Perfect Poached Eggs

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs and three children. Here, Seinfeld takes us inside the kitchen to help us master basic and delicious breakfast foods in a fun and interesting way.

One of the most common cooking questions Jessica Seinfeld gets asked is how to poach an egg—and she's here to show us what little labor is actually involved. Her take on poached eggs and avocado toast has all the trappings of a well-thought-out meal, but takes minimal time to prepare and requires ingredients that are likely already in your fridge and pantry.

Seinfeld's trick to getting the eggs just right is all in the details, and her signature touch is cracking them into a small glass bowl before delicately placing them in low boiling water. This gives the beginner more control. The result? A great and healthy bite perfect for brunch and beyond.

Tweak your standard morning meal, and try out Jessica's recipe below.

Poached Egg on Avocado Toast:

Fill a medium skillet to ¾ full with water. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar and a pinch of kosher salt to the water. One at a time, crack an egg into a small glass bowl then carefully add the egg to the simmering water. Let them cook, undisturbed, until the whites are firm but yolks still soft to the touch, about 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to lift out the egg(s) and place on to paper towel-lined plate. Then, mash about ¼ of an avocado over a slice of your favorite toasted bread. Top with the poached egg. Sprinkle with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and crushed red pepper.

