Jessica Seinfeld Demonstrates How to Make Perfect Poached Eggs

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs and three children. Here, Seinfeld takes us inside the kitchen to help us master basic and delicious breakfast foods in a fun and interesting way.

One of the most common cooking questions Jessica Seinfeld gets asked is how to poach an egg—and she's here to show us what little labor is actually involved. Her take on poached eggs and avocado toast has all the trappings of a well-thought-out meal, but takes minimal time to prepare and requires ingredients that are likely already in your fridge and pantry.

Seinfeld's trick to getting the eggs just right is all in the details, and her signature touch is cracking them into a small glass bowl before delicately placing them in low boiling water. This gives the beginner more control. The result? A great and healthy bite perfect for brunch and beyond.

Tweak your standard morning meal, and try out Jessica's recipe below.

Poached Egg on Avocado Toast:

Fill a medium skillet to ¾ full with water. Bring to a gentle simmer. Add 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar and a pinch of kosher salt to the water. One at a time, crack an egg into a small glass bowl then carefully add the egg to the simmering water. Let them cook, undisturbed, until the whites are firm but yolks still soft to the touch, about 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to lift out the egg(s) and place on to paper towel-lined plate. Then, mash about ¼ of an avocado over a slice of your favorite toasted bread. Top with the poached egg. Sprinkle with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and crushed red pepper.

[MUSIC] Hi, In Style. I'm Jessica Seinfeld. The cooking question I get asked the most is, how do I poach an egg? We're gonna do that today. Okay. So the first thing we're gonna do is fill our saute pan three-quarters of the way full of water. We're gonna turn on our heat, medium high, to get it to boil. Our water's boiling in our saute pan. We're gonna lower it down to a low boil. We're gonna add two teaspoons of white wine vinegar, we're gonna add a pinch of salt. And we're gonna get our eggs ready. So one thing that I do. Which maybe is different from other people is I crack my eggs into a little bowl first to make sure that we have no shells that end up in the water. And it sorta consolidates the egg a bit. And we're gonna add it to our water. Gorgeous. Do another one. Okay, second egg is going in. And we are turning on our timer to three minutes. Okay so our eggs are poaching beautifully. Sometimes your egg yolk is raised a little bit up out of the water. So what you might wanna do take your spoon and just cover it with hot water so it cooks a little bit. You'll see when you have one uniform egg white. Okay, let's check our eggs. Ooh, these look good. I like mine a little bit well done so I'm gonna put them back. If you like a runny egg, I would take it out now. I'm gonna just let these go for honestly, fifteen more seconds. Okay. Let's take these out. These are so. These are gorgeous. So, one thing I love to do with my poached eggs is make avocado toast, which are wildly popular now and seem to be everywhere in the ether. So, I take half of an avocado. And I slice it in the skin, just a little easier. Less messy. And with a spoon, I scoop out the insides. Okay, so let's get our avocado on here. Take out a couple of slices. And you're just gonna mash it on here. Avocados are funny, aren't they? Because they never seem to be quite ready to use when you get them in the grocery store, so I'd rather them that way then you get home and they're all black, which also happens a lot. It's annoying. So get them so they're hard but you can palpate them just a little bit. And you can always do that trick where you put them in a paper bag for a couple of days. That works really well. So we have our avocado smashed onto our toast. We're gonna add our egg. [MUSIC] We're going to add a little Spatze Salt, some crushed red pepper, you can avoid the crushed red pepper if you're not a spicy person. And the, fresh, cracked pepper. I am sorry, but this is a great meal any time of day. For more on my recipes go to instyle.com

