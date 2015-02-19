Jessica Seinfeld Gives Us a Lesson in How to Make Delicious Breakfast "Glory" Bowls

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs and three children. Here, Seinfeld takes us inside the kitchen to help us master basic and delicious breakfast foods in a fun and interesting way.

When it comes to a morning ritual, Jessica Seinfeld’s always involves a "glory" bowl—and she’s here to show us how to create the healthy dish at home. This no-cook meal is essentially a power cereal concocted using simple superfoods that will have you in and out of the kitchen in no time. Plus, it will leave you full and energized for the rest of the day.

After starting with a base of chia seeds Seinfeld adds almond or coconut milk, but she advises to use whatever type you prefer (even water works!). Let it sit for 10 minutes, then top it off with a mix of your favorite nuts, fruits, and seeds, and you're good to go. The best part about "glory" bowls is that there are a million different options when it comes to toppings, so you can switch it up everyday. Always in a rush? You can even prepare the chia seeds the night before for a more efficient morning.

Start your day off fully energized, and try out Jessica's recipe below.

Breakfast "Glory" Bowls:

Combine 2 tablespoons chia seeds and ¼ cup almond milk (or milk of choice or water) and let sit for 10 minutes.

Option 1: Top with hemp seeds, sliced almonds, pomegranate seeds, raspberries, fresh nutmeg, and honey.

Option 2: Top with grated apple, walnuts, blueberries, cinnamon, and honey.

More topping ideas: walnuts, ground flax seeds, hemp seeds, pomegranate seeds, coconut, blueberries, raspberries, shredded apple or pear, honey, sliced almonds, Brazil nuts, pecans, nutmeg, cinnamon, sliced baked sweet potato, grapefruit sections, pepitas, and yogurt.

Watch the video above for the full tutorial, and be sure to share your own favorite recipes with us on social media using #InStylexJess. For more of Jessica Seinfeld's favorite meals visit doitdelicious.com, and be sure to follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

