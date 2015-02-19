Jessica Seinfeld Gives Us a Lesson in How to Make Delicious Breakfast "Glory" Bowls

Kelsey Glein
Feb 19, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs and three children. Here, Seinfeld takes us inside the kitchen to help us master basic and delicious breakfast foods in a fun and interesting way.

When it comes to a morning ritual, Jessica Seinfeld’s always involves a "glory" bowl—and she’s here to show us how to create the healthy dish at home. This no-cook meal is essentially a power cereal concocted using simple superfoods that will have you in and out of the kitchen in no time. Plus, it will leave you full and energized for the rest of the day.

After starting with a base of chia seeds Seinfeld adds almond or coconut milk, but she advises to use whatever type you prefer (even water works!). Let it sit for 10 minutes, then top it off with a mix of your favorite nuts, fruits, and seeds, and you're good to go. The best part about "glory" bowls is that there are a million different options when it comes to toppings, so you can switch it up everyday. Always in a rush? You can even prepare the chia seeds the night before for a more efficient morning.

Start your day off fully energized, and try out Jessica's recipe below.

Breakfast "Glory" Bowls:

Combine 2 tablespoons chia seeds and ¼ cup almond milk (or milk of choice or water) and let sit for 10 minutes.

Option 1: Top with hemp seeds, sliced almonds, pomegranate seeds, raspberries, fresh nutmeg, and honey.

Option 2: Top with grated apple, walnuts, blueberries, cinnamon, and honey.

More topping ideas: walnuts, ground flax seeds, hemp seeds, pomegranate seeds, coconut, blueberries, raspberries, shredded apple or pear, honey, sliced almonds, Brazil nuts, pecans, nutmeg, cinnamon, sliced baked sweet potato, grapefruit sections, pepitas, and yogurt.

—Coordinated by InStyle.com’s Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor

[MUSIC] Hi, InStyle, I'm Jessica Seinfeld. I'm here to talk to you about breakfast. My morning ritual is something I call making glory bowls. It is a power cereal. It's just the way I start breakfast every day. It's no cook, simple. Super foods. And you get in and out of that kitchen in no time, and you're full and energized for the rest of your days. My base is always chia seeds, two tablespoons, and I personally use almond milk or coconut milk, but you can use whatever you are into. To and you can also use water. So that the cheese needs for my little gelatinous coating on them, which makes them really filling and much easier to eat. You can start it the night before, so you can just pull it out of your fridge, or you let it sit for you know, ten, 15 minutes. Then it looks like this. It's like a little pudding. And then you can add whatever you want. I usually do kind of a mix of nuts and fruit, or seeds. I always add hemp seeds, which I love, cuz they're full of protein and lots of vitamins and fiber, and they taste really good. And then I will probably go on to do, let's use sliced almonds. And, they have such a nice little crunch in the morning. Some pomegranate seeds let's do that, which I love, they are my favorite, [INAUDIBLE] with pomegranate and some raspberries, now how about some fresh nutmeg. [MUSIC] [NOISE] Just a nice touch and a little bit of honey but not much. You don't really need it when you use berries. This is a power move. A great way to start your morning. Let's make another one. Let's. Do grated apple and we'll choose a nut or something. I use a regular cheese grater, and I just go for it. And I use the skin on, but of course, I have washed my apple. And what else? Let's put some walnuts. In there, lots of good stuff, and walnuts, and blueberries. These are pretty and they're also really good for you. And cinnamon, cinnamon and apple is a great combination. A little honey. This one looks great, but again. There are a million different options for you to try every morning. So for a list of ingredients for my glory bowls go to instyle.com. [MUSIC]

