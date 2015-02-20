Jessica Seinfeld Shows Us How to Make Easy, 3-Ingredient Smoothies

Jessica Seinfeld is the author of three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, most recently, The Can't Cook Book, and the President and Founder of Baby Buggy, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clothing and equipment to families in cities across the U.S. She lives in New York City with her husband, two dogs, and three children. Here, Seinfeld takes us inside the kitchen to help us master basic and delicious breakfast foods in a fun and interesting way.

Jessica Seinfeld loves a smoothie, but only when making it is efficient with an even more efficient cleanup. She is the first to admit that making one can be a chore—and she's here to show us how to fix that. To make smoothies more approachable, Seinfeld has simplified them down to three healthy ingredients each that are sure to always produce a delicious morning.

When it comes to the fixings, Seinfeld prefers frozen fruit because its good no matter the season, is easy to work with, and requires much less cleanup. Want an extra kick? Add spices or throw in an additional ingredient. One thing's certain: with these pared-down combos, you'll be out the door in minutes.

Simplify your mornings, and try out one of Seinfeld's recipes below.

3 Ways to Make 3-Ingredient Smoothies (Serves 1):

Red Pepper + Mango: Combine 1 red bell pepper cut into quarters, ¼ cup frozen mango, and ¼ cup orange juice in blender. Purée until it reaches desired consistency.

Blueberry + Almond: Combine ¾ cup frozen blueberries, 1 tablespoon almond butter, and ½ cup almond milk in blender. Purée until it reaches desired consistency.

Kale + Pineapple: Combine ½ cup frozen kale or spinach, ½ cup frozen pineapple, ½ cup plain Kefir or pourable plain yogurt, and ¼ cup water in blender. Purée until it reaches desired consistency.

Watch the video above for the full tutorial.

