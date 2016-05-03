Fix It Fast! InStyle's Beauty Team Shares Their Instant Fixes to Hair and Makeup Problems

Today on InStyle's Facebook page, associate beauty editor Marianne Mychaskiw and assistant beauty editor Dianna Mazzone held a live chat to discuss their favorite fast fixes to some of the most-common hair, makeup, and skincare issues they run into, spanning the list from skin and makeup, to hair, and even a genius product to smooth over a stubborn blister. Watch the video in full above, and scroll down to shop the list of every single product mentioned!
Dianna's Products:
Hair: Shu Uemura Art of Hair Volume Maker ($48; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com).
Hair Fragrance: Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume ($62; barneys.com).
Skin: Skyn Iceland Blemish Dots ($20; ulta.com).
Blister Patch: Compeed Blister Cushions ($8; walgreens.com).
Marianne's Products:
Hair: Moroccanoil Beach Wave Mousse ($11; moroccanoil.com), Leonor Greyl Nourishing Hair Serum ($46; nordstrom.com).
Makeup: Evian Natural Mineral Water Facial Spray ($18; ulta.com), BeautyBlender Pro ($20; sephora.com).
Fragrance: Dickinson's Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner ($6; walmart.com).
Nails: Matchbook (free from any bar or restaurant).