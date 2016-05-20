InStyle's Beauty Team Solves Your Biggest Hair, Makeup, and Skin Dilemmas

Unexpected beauty dilemmas are unavoidable, but when life gives you lemons (or static hair), you get creative with a dryer sheet to tame the flyaways. Yesterday, Beauty Editor Sheryl George and Associate Beauty Editor Marianne Mychaskiw took to InStyle's Facebook for a live broadcast, in which they tackle some of the most-pressing hair, makeup, and skin issues life presents—along with some pretty inventive uses for hand cream. Watch the video in full above, then shop each of the products mentioned below.

RELATED: InStyle's Beauty Editors on How to Triple Your Lipstick Wardrobe

Sheryl's Fast Fixes

Fix frizz on the go: CeraVe Hand Cream ($9; walmart.com), Elta MD UV Sport Broad Spectrum ($22; eltamd.com).

Tame static hair: Bounce Dryer Sheets ($7; walmart.com).

Fix eye makeup smudges, or sharpen your cat-eye: Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks ($5; drugstore.com).

Smooth over cuticles: Glossier Balm Dotcom ($12; glossier.com).

RELATED: InStyle's Beauty Team Shares Their Fixes for Their Biggest Beauty Issues

Marianne's Fast Fixes

To conceal dark circles: & Other Stories Sunray Pleat Pearl Creme Highlighter ($15; stories.com), BareMinerals concealer in Tan 1 ($20; sephora.com).

Fix too much blush or bronzer: BeautyBlender sponge ($20; sephora.com), Laura Geller Double Take Baked Versatile Powder Foundation in Medium ($36; nordstrom.com).

Stop self-tanner from smearing onto your clothes: Laura Mercier Loose Translucent Setting Powder ($38; sephora.com), Bliss Large Stippling Makeup Brush ($22; kohls.com).

Acne solutions: Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil ($105; sephora.com), Renee Rouleau Anti-Cyst Treatment ($43; reneerouleau.com).