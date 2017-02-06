InStyle and Tory Burch Want You to Love Relentlessly

Love is like shopping for a pair of jeans: one size does not fit all. No one knows this better than Tory Burch, whose new fragrance Love Relentlessly captures the euphoric feeling of falling in love. Since love shows its face in a number of shapes and sizes, InStyle teamed up with Tory Burch to quiz some of our favorite celebs on what relentless love means to them.
RELATED: Tory Burch Reveals Her Secrets to Success in the Workplace: “We Should Be Able to Be Proud of Being Ambitious”
Hit play on the video about to find out what love means to Kiernan Shipka, Chloe x Halle, and more.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] Love is companionship. It's sisterhood. It's commitment. It's friendship. And it should always be relentless. Tory Burch's newest scent Love Relentlessly was inspired by her parents' romance. Her father sent her mother sweet notes in the local paper and soon after they eloped. Invigorated by the spirit of the fragrance, InStyle invited some of our favorite stars to chat about love. What is love? Baby don't hurt me. Kidding. Love is light. Love is that feeling of happiness. Being selfless. It's the undescribable. Yeah. [LAUGH] There are many funny stories. A second date. He literally took me to his entire family. I felt so uncomfortable. I felt really comfortable. [LAUGH] What was the song? It was Summer Time, right? Yeah. I think we are five and seven. [MUSIC] I feel like the greatest love story is learning how to fall in love with yourself. The greatest love story of all time if our love. When you know somebody that long and you're able to just pick up wherever you left off, that's a good friendship. Who do I love relentlessly? My husband Alan, our cute little daughter Chloe. I love dogs relentlessly. My beautiful sister. I love her so much. I love you. I love you too. [MUSIC]