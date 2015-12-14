Independence Day: Resurgence – Official Trailer

InStyle Staff
Dec 14, 2015 @ 2:30 am

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] We found something out here. [MUSIC] Something only you might understand. [MUSIC] Oh my god. [SOUND] I spent 20 years trying to get us ready for this. We used their technology to strengthen our planet. But it won't be enough. [BLANK_AUDIO] I see them in my dreams. [SOUND] They're coming back. Today you will once again be fighting for our freedom. [MUSIC] Not from tyranny, oppression, or prosecution, but from annihilation. And should we win the day, the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday. but a the day when the world declared in one voice, we will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. Fall back. We're going to live on. We're going to survive. Today, we celebrate. [SOUND] That is definitely bigger than the last one. [SOUND] In honor of our recent history, we invite you to reflect on all we lost. And how far we've come. By visiting warof1996.com

