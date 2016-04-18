I'm Obsessed: Shu Uemura’s Essence Absolue Nourishing Cleansing Milk

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If milk does a body good, then Shu Uemura’s Essence Absolue Nourishing Cleansing Milk is sure to transform your hair, stat. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this “yummy” conditioner is just and also contains a sulfate-, silicone-, and paraben-free formula that’ll do all but damage your strands. The thick texture of the formula makes for a luxurious, soothing application, and after just five minutes of use, enhances your ‘do’s natural shine. To boot, it also takes care of pesky frizz and is ideal for all hair types.

Courtesy

Shop it: $58; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

