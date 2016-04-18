I'm Obsessed: Shu Uemura’s Essence Absolue Nourishing Cleansing Milk

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If milk does a body good, then Shu Uemura’s Essence Absolue Nourishing Cleansing Milk is sure to transform your hair, stat. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this “yummy” conditioner is just and also contains a sulfate-, silicone-, and paraben-free formula that’ll do all but damage your strands. The thick texture of the formula makes for a luxurious, soothing application, and after just five minutes of use, enhances your ‘do’s natural shine. To boot, it also takes care of pesky frizz and is ideal for all hair types.

Shop it: $58; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is from Shu Uemura Art of Hair. It's their new Essence Absolute Cleansing Milk. So I have extremely dry hair. I don't shampoo it everyday because that would make it more dry and completely strip it from its natural oils. So I like to shampoo once a week and now I've been incorporating this product into my routine once a week and it's completely made a difference. So this is a cleansing milk and what's great about it is it has no parabens, no silicons, no detergents and it's completely sulfate free. I love it because it completely nourishes my hair, it contains an ingredient called Camellia oil It's hydrating, it makes my hair nice and soft, and it smells so yummy. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

