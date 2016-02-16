I'm Obsessed: Yves Saint Laurent “Y” Makeup Brush

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Leave it to Yves Saint Laurent to deliver a luxurious beauty tool that we simply can’t put down. As Barfield explains in the above video, the French brand’s Y-Brush is a handy device with an embossed, Y-shaped indent that allows your go-to liquid foundation to easily slide into the bristles and spread onto your skin. The brush, which boasts an all-black, signature YSL design, works wonders and helps to reduce your time in front of the vanity.

Courtesy

Shop it: $45; yslbeautyus.com.

