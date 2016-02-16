I'm Obsessed: Yves Saint Laurent “Y” Makeup Brush

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Leave it to Yves Saint Laurent to deliver a luxurious beauty tool that we simply can’t put down. As Barfield explains in the above video, the French brand’s Y-Brush is a handy device with an embossed, Y-shaped indent that allows your go-to liquid foundation to easily slide into the bristles and spread onto your skin. The brush, which boasts an all-black, signature YSL design, works wonders and helps to reduce your time in front of the vanity.

Shop it: $45; yslbeautyus.com.

[intro music] Today's obsession in a new y brush from Yves Saint Laurent beauty. So I have an infatuation with make up brushes. I like the way they look, I love the way they feel but this particular brush is extremely innovative. So often times when I put on foundation, I apply the liquid foundation to a make up brush and I just Disperse too much out and it's completely wasteful. What's great about this is that it has an embossed shaped Y reservoir that allows for the perfect amount of foundation so you're not being wasteful at all. So all you have to do is take your liquid foundation, drop it into the center of the Y, it may take two or three drops. And that would be the perfect amount for your face. Once you drop the foundation in the center, take the brush, put it on your face, and just rub it in circular motions, and it will give you a really nice, even finish. [MUSIC]

