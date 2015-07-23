I'm Obsessed: YSL's La Laque Couture Pop Water Nail Polish

Jul 23, 2015

I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large.

Yves Saint Laurent’s La Laque Couture Pop Water Collection is the answer to instantly bringing the sunshine indoors at anytime. Available in four vibrant shades, the formula for these ultra-glossy polishes not only allows for a quick, easy manicure, but also helps moisturize your nails and prevent unwanted chipping. It’s the sleek and classic gold-topped bottle that’ll also make you want to order in bulk.

Shop it: (left to right) Orange Drop, Rose Splash, Rouge Wet, Fuschsia Rain, $27; nordstrom.com.

[MUSIC] Hey, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is YSL's Lilac Couture Pop Water nail polishes. They're basically like a translucent tinted lip gloss, but for your nails. They're super easy to use. It's almost like applying a top coat, but they have a small tint of color. The collection has four shades, and these are my two favorite. Orange drop and rose splash and all you do is swipe them on and you're good to go. They're actually perfect for those days when you need a manicure but you don't have time to make it to the nail salon. Salon. Put on one coat, they look great. Put on two coats, it's a bit more intense. It almost looks like a melted popsicle on your nails. They're super fun and beautiful. [MUSIC]

