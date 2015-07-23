I'm Obsessed: YSL's La Laque Couture Pop Water Nail Polish

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Yves Saint Laurent’s La Laque Couture Pop Water Collection is the answer to instantly bringing the sunshine indoors at anytime. Available in four vibrant shades, the formula for these ultra-glossy polishes not only allows for a quick, easy manicure, but also helps moisturize your nails and prevent unwanted chipping. It’s the sleek and classic gold-topped bottle that’ll also make you want to order in bulk.

Shop it: (left to right) Orange Drop, Rose Splash, Rouge Wet, Fuschsia Rain, $27; nordstrom.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield is in love with the polish

