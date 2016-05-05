I’m Obsessed: YSL’s Full Metal Shadow

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Metallic makeup may not be for everyone, but if you’re looking to amp up the sparkle factor, try YSL’s Full Metal Shadow. Available in 10 shimmery shades, from coral to misty green to Barfield Brown’s favorite, dewy gold, this liquid eyeshadow delivers a burst of color and shine that’s visible the moment you dab it over your eyelids. It lasts for 16 hours and comes with a brush that makes it easy to apply. Better yet, we love the three-toned, sleek design of the small, easy-to-tote mini bottle.

Today's obsession is all about eyes. So I'll admit, I am not necessarily an eye shadow girl. I don't like to have a lot of color on my eyes. But I do like to have something just to brighten things up. So my obsession today is this new product from YSL, it's called Full Metal Shadow. And I love it because it's the perfect color, gold, and it looks amazing on all skin tones. So with powder shadow sometimes you have to really work hard to blend it out and make sure there's no harsh lines. What's incredible about this product is that it almost looks like a lip gloss. It's a liquid formula, you just swipe it directly onto your lids and then you can take your finger just to blend it out very softly. It makes things brighter, it looks great on all skin tones and it stays put for hours. [MUSIC]

