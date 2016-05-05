I’m Obsessed: YSL’s Full Metal Shadow

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Metallic makeup may not be for everyone, but if you’re looking to amp up the sparkle factor, try YSL’s Full Metal Shadow. Available in 10 shimmery shades, from coral to misty green to Barfield Brown’s favorite, dewy gold, this liquid eyeshadow delivers a burst of color and shine that’s visible the moment you dab it over your eyelids. It lasts for 16 hours and comes with a brush that makes it easy to apply. Better yet, we love the three-toned, sleek design of the small, easy-to-tote mini bottle.

Courtesy

Shop it: $30; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it