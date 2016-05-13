I'm Obsessed: Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb Hair Mist 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Are you looking for a new way to wear your favorite fragrance? A hair mist is just the answer you’re searching for. Viktor & Rolf have transformed their beloved Flowerbomb fragrance into a must-have hair mist that will leave strands delicately fragranced and soft. Notes of Sambac jasmine, centifolia rose, cattleya orchid, and ballerina freesia bloom on a base of patchouli will evoke the sense of being in a beautiful garden wherever your day may take you. Plus, the pastel pink bottle will look gorgeous on any vanity. A few spritzes each morning will do just the trick, not to mention the pastel pink bottle will look gorgeous on any vanity. Expect to get a whole new set of compliments on your hair.

