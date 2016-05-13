I'm Obsessed: Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb Hair Mist 

InStyle Staff
May 13, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Are you looking for a new way to wear your favorite fragrance? A hair mist is just the answer you’re searching for. Viktor & Rolf have transformed their beloved Flowerbomb fragrance into a must-have hair mist that will leave strands delicately fragranced and soft. Notes of Sambac jasmine, centifolia rose, cattleya orchid, and ballerina freesia bloom on a base of patchouli will evoke the sense of being in a beautiful garden wherever your day may take you. Plus, the pastel pink bottle will look gorgeous on any vanity. A few spritzes each morning will do just the trick, not to mention the pastel pink bottle will look gorgeous on any vanity. Expect to get a whole new set of compliments on your hair. 

courtesy

Shop it: $125; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Bumble and Bumble's Dryspun Finish 

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] There is one fragrance that my friends ask me about over and over again and that is Viktor and Rolf Flowerbomb. They are so obsessed with it so whenever I get my hands on one of their new fragrances or a new product from the line, I definitely have to share. And this is my favorite one. This is Victor an Ralph, Bomblicious hair mist. So it has that scent of jasmine and rose, that's soft, and sweet, and delicious. But it comes in a really fine mist, that's perfect for putting in your hair. So all you do is mist it through the ends, or even up toward the roots. And the heat is going to help distribute the fragrance. So every time you move and your hair moves around your shoulders, you're going to give off just a subtle hint of the scent. I and all of my friends are obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!