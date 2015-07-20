I'm Obsessed: Vianel Card and Passport Holders 

Vianel’s sleek and minimal card and passport holders are the perfect addition to your streamlined collection of smart, multi-purpose accessories you’ll actually use. Available in a variety of colors and skins imported from Italy, these pocket-sized customizable pieces allow you to add a touch of personality to an item that’s so often mundane. Take, for instance, the passport holder that Barfield demonstrates—it’s comically decorated with the 100 emoji, allowing for the perfect mix of form, function, and funny.

Courtesy

Shop it: saffron holder, $132; navy, $140; optic white card holder, $234; vianelnewyork.com

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what else she's obsessing over. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today I'm obsessed with these accessories from a company called Vianel Passport holders and card holders and they're all super chic made from leather sourced from Italy but what really caught my eye is that they can be customized. This one has an emoji. It has the 100 emoji which is very cute. And then this one has a slogan, Jesus saves. I spend. Which is I think is hilarious. So it's nice because if you have a friend who like to use any emoji or you have some type of inside joke, you can get it custom on one of these accessories and it's a perfect gift. [MUSIC]

