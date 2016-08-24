I'm Obsessed: VERT Concealer Pencil

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The answer to those unexpected mid-day breakouts? VERT's streamlined Concealer Pencil, of course. Although the product may look like your traditional chubby lip pencil, its core houses a tawny beige concealer in lieu of a matte red lipstick. It's small enough to fit in your handbag, and is perfect for touching up throughout the day—simply sharpen the end, and you get a super-precise tip that can be dabbed directly onto the blemish for an easy fix. Even better, the natural formula is loaded with essential oils, so they're safe to use on even the most sensitive skin types. Watch the video above to see how InStyle beauty director Angelique Serrano likes to use it.

Shop it: $20; vertbeauty.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.