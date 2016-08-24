I'm Obsessed: VERT Concealer Pencil

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 24, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The answer to those unexpected mid-day breakouts? VERT's streamlined Concealer Pencil, of course. Although the product may look like your traditional chubby lip pencil, its core houses a tawny beige concealer in lieu of a matte red lipstick. It's small enough to fit in your handbag, and is perfect for touching up throughout the day—simply sharpen the end, and you get a super-precise tip that can be dabbed directly onto the blemish for an easy fix. Even better, the natural formula is loaded with essential oils, so they're safe to use on even the most sensitive skin types. Watch the video above to see how InStyle beauty director Angelique Serrano likes to use it.

Shop it: $20; vertbeauty.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Givenchy's Mister Radiant Bronzer 

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So I'm excited to introduce you to a natural beauty line that you may not have heard of yet. This is Vert Beauty and this is their beauty concealer stick. Now I am currently loving this product. Not only do I use it as an under eye concealer, but I sharpen up the point and I use it as a Spot treatment throughout the day. If I get any redness around my lips or around my nose, or even if I get a break out, I just sharpen the point and glide it right over the spot. It has natural oils like apricots, sunflower, and it even has shea butter. So you're going to get a really hydrated. Seamless finish with a smooth glide. It's easy to use, it lasts, and I am currently obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!