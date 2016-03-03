I'm Obsessed: Vaseline’s Intensive Care Spray Moisturizer

InStyle Staff
Mar 03, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Anyone would appreciate a dose of inexpensive spa-like luxury at home, and Vaseline’s Intensive Care Spray Moisturizers provide just that. Available in four distinct varieties (Coco Radiant, Aloe Soothe, Essential Healing, and a no-frills Unscented version), the affordable tool provides the much-needed moisture that dry and very dry skin craves. It’s also released in a fine spray that offers a soothing, rain shower–like effect wherever you choose to spritz it on. All you’re missing now: a robe and soothing ambient sounds.

Courtesy

Shop it: Vaseline Intensive Care Coco Radiant Intensive Care Moisturizer, $6; target.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Tangle Teezer

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite obsessions.

Show Transcript

Hey guys, it's Angelique, and I wanted to show you my go-to at home moisturizer. This is Vaseline intensive care spray moisturizer. Now, I'm pretty low maintenance about body care, so when I get home, anything that's going to make it easy for me to take care of myself. I'm going to be interested in, and these moisturizers come in spray on form. The mist comes out super fine, and it dries in seconds, so I can literally spray it, rub it in, get dressed, and get on with things. There are different varieties. Some have cocoa butter for extra moisture, some have aloe. There's even an unscented version if you have sensitive skin. I love these. I use them all the time. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!