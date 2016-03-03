I'm Obsessed: Vaseline’s Intensive Care Spray Moisturizer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Anyone would appreciate a dose of inexpensive spa-like luxury at home, and Vaseline’s Intensive Care Spray Moisturizers provide just that. Available in four distinct varieties (Coco Radiant, Aloe Soothe, Essential Healing, and a no-frills Unscented version), the affordable tool provides the much-needed moisture that dry and very dry skin craves. It’s also released in a fine spray that offers a soothing, rain shower–like effect wherever you choose to spritz it on. All you’re missing now: a robe and soothing ambient sounds.

Courtesy

Shop it: Vaseline Intensive Care Coco Radiant Intensive Care Moisturizer, $6; target.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Tangle Teezer

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite obsessions.