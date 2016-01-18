I'm Obsessed: Urban Decay’s Gwen Stefani Eyeshadow Palette

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If it has the original Hollaback Girl’s seal of approval, we’re on board. That’s why we can’t stop using Urban Decay’s Gwen Stefani Eyeshadow Palette, a neutral-toned selection of ready-for-anything shades that work for all skin types. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, this 15-palette tool offers colors that run the gamut from Stefani-approved, pop colors dubbed “Harajuku” to nude, everyday wearable ones named “Stark.” To boot, the easy-to-carry tool is affordable, too, meaning you can easily welcome the new hues into your daily makeup routine, stat. 

Shop it: $58; sephora.com.

Today's obsession is Gwen Stefani's eyeshadow pallet for Urban Decay. So I love makeup but I'm super super basic when it comes the eye shadow, I want neutral colors only and I what the bare minimum and I think this palette is perfect for a girl like me who doesn't like much but wants to use Very natural colors to highlight their skin tone. So this palette has 15 shades and there's a range from tans to golds to bronzes, browns, blacks. And then there's two pots of color in pink and blue if you wanna have a little bit more fun. But what's really really great about this is the formula. The pigments are super rich, they are flattering on all skin tones, and there's a mix of both shimmery and matte shades. [MUSIC]

