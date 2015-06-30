I'm Obsessed: Urban Decay’s Revolution High-Color Lip Gloss

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Our obsession du jour? Urban Decay’s Revolution High-Color Lip Gloss, an ultra-pigmented formula that has become a staple in our everyday beauty routine. As Barfield explains, the glosses have the shine of a lip gloss but the pigment of a lip stick, meaning you can easily opt for a multitude of looks, from sheer, to vampy.

Courtesy

Shop it: $22, sephora.com.

Watch the video above to see which shade Barfield opts for—and visit instyle.com/videos to see what she's obsessed with next.

