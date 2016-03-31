I’m Obsessed: Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Urban Decay offers three versions of its Naked eye shadow palettes, but its Naked3 iteration shoots for the gold—rose gold, that is. This compact comes with 12 rose-hued shades that allow you to dab your eyelids with everything from a daytime-appropriate matte swatch to a party-ready shimmering color. It includes a double-sided brush, which allows you to use the product not just as intended, but also as tried-and-true eyeliner. Prepare to stock up, like Serrano has done time and time again.

Courtesy

