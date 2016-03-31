I’m Obsessed: Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

InStyle.com
Mar 31, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Urban Decay offers three versions of its Naked eye shadow palettes, but its Naked3 iteration shoots for the gold—rose gold, that is. This compact comes with 12 rose-hued shades that allow you to dab your eyelids with everything from a daytime-appropriate matte swatch to a party-ready shimmering color. It includes a double-sided brush, which allows you to use the product not just as intended, but also as tried-and-true eyeliner. Prepare to stock up, like Serrano has done time and time again.

Courtesy

Shop it: $54; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Urban Decay's Gwen Stefani Eyeshadow Palette

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So I wanted to show you my absolute favorite eye shadow palette. I have one in my house. I have one in the office. I travel with it. This is the Urban Decay Naked3 palette. Now there are 3 different versions of this palette. The first one is full of neutral eye shadows. Their perfect for everyday wear. But the 3 is filled with 12 rose gold shadows. And you can see some of them are matte, some of them are shimmery. So you can use this pallet to create everyday looks. You can also use it to create dark, smoky eyes. The brush inside is dual ended and you can apply the shadow really close into your lash line and even use them as eyeliner. It's so versatile and [INAUDIBLE] gold, if you haven't tried it, it's one of the most flattering shades for eye shadow. I am completely obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!