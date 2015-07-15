I'm Obsessed: Urban Decay Naked Smoky Eye Shadow Palette 

Jul 15, 2015

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Urban Decay has found a solution to our missing eye shadow with their Naked Smoky eye shadow palette. With a dozen neutral shades that run the gamut from bronze to gray to brown and more, the rectangular, easy-to-tote tool features a double-ended brush for pro-like application and also includes a lookbook with four styling tips. Consider your smoky eye done. 

Shop it: $54, sephora.com.

[MUSIC] So, Urban Decay's Classic Naked Palette is one of my all-time favorite eye shadow palettes and is a favorite to almost every celebrity and makeup artist I know. Well, now they're coming out with Naked Smoky which has every shade you would need to create all different types of smoky eyes. There's blacks, there's greys, there's champagnes in this palette. And what's great about it, also, not only just having so many different shades, it also comes with a dual ended brush. One side is very concentrated so you can really pile on color into the lids. And the other side is fluffy so this is what you're going to use to really smoke it out. So anyone who loves a smoky eye like I do will love this palette because it has everything you need. [MUSIC]

