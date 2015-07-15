I'm Obsessed: Urban Decay Naked Smoky Eye Shadow Palette 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Urban Decay has found a solution to our missing eye shadow with their Naked Smoky eye shadow palette. With a dozen neutral shades that run the gamut from bronze to gray to brown and more, the rectangular, easy-to-tote tool features a double-ended brush for pro-like application and also includes a lookbook with four styling tips. Consider your smoky eye done.

Courtesy

Shop it: $54, sephora.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield is in love with the palette—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she's obsessing over next.

