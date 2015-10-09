I'm Obsessed: Tresemme’s Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Affordable, transformative beauty products are a dime a dozen, which is why our hearts begun to beat at a faster rate when we discovered Tresemme’s Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo. The drug-store find has quickly become a go-to thanks to its ability to help rejuvenate flat, lifeless hair in just seconds. Simply spray the mist onto your roots for a crisp formula that quickly flashes a goodbye to odor and unwanted oil. Prepare to always look blowout gorgeous.

Shop it: $5.99; ulta.com.

