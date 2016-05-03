I'm Obsessed: Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There’s something about all things Tom Ford that simply exudes elegance and the designer’s Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil is no exception. As Barfield Brown demonstrates in the video above, one drop of this ultra smooth formula not only softens your skin, but also provides a subtle later of gold shine that’ll give you the same glow so many of our favorite red carpet beauties repeatedly showcase. Plus, the bottle will make a nice addition to your vanity thanks to its ultra-gilded, translucent design.

Courtesy

Shop it: $98; tomford.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.