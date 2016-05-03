I'm Obsessed: Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

InStyle.com
May 03, 2016

There’s something about all things Tom Ford that simply exudes elegance and the designer’s Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil is no exception. As Barfield Brown demonstrates in the video above, one drop of this ultra smooth formula not only softens your skin, but also provides a subtle later of gold shine that’ll give you the same glow so many of our favorite red carpet beauties repeatedly showcase. Plus, the bottle will make a nice addition to your vanity thanks to its ultra-gilded, translucent design.

Shop it: $98; tomford.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. I am super excited about today's obsession. It's from Tom Ford Beauty and I love Tom Ford fragrances. This is their Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil. Such a cool product. For one the scent is incredible. It's a mix of white florals, amber. It has a little bit of bergamot, a little bit of pistachio, so it is that perfect tropical scent. Now, the product is so great because it is an oil with gold flakes, so as you can see, it gives your skin a nice glow. It feels incredible on the skin and makes your skin feel softer, but it has this radiance, this gold flecked vibe that really brightens everything up. In the end your skin smells great at the same time. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

