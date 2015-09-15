I'm Obsessed: Tom Ford's Eye Defining Pencil Eyeliner 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

No one comes as close to perfection as designer Tom Ford. That’s exactly why we’re repeatedly applying the designer’s Eye Defining Pencil eyeliner for a look that, as Barfield explains in the video above, is one of the hottest beauty trends this fall. Rather than dab on your liner the way you would before a sultry night out, it’s de rigueur to simply concentrate the product only on the lower rim of your eye. The secret to nailing the look? Opt for a rich, blue-toned hue like Ford’s Midnight color below. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $36; shop.nordstrom.com

[MUSIC] Hey guys. Fall is here and it's Fashion Week. And what better way to celebrate than to try one of my favorite beauty trends for fall. So what I saw on the runway that I'm loving is eyeliner concentrated on the lower rim with the rest of the eye left bare. And what I love about this the most is that you don't run the risk of your eyeliner looking too heavy because it's only on the lower rim. And my spin on this is to do this in an unexpected color so blue instead of black. And my favorite blue eyeliner is a pencil from Tom Ford. It's their eye defining pencil in midnight. And this is just the perfect blue. It's not too dark. It's lighter than navy, and it's not too bright. It's darker than turquoise. And what I like to do is make sure that it's really sharp so that you get a very clean line, and literally start from the inner corner of your eye and sketch outwards. And I like to hold my eye really tight so that I get a straight line. [BLANK_AUDIO] It's just simple as that. [MUSIC]

