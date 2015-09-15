I'm Obsessed: Tom Ford's Eye Defining Pencil Eyeliner 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

No one comes as close to perfection as designer Tom Ford. That’s exactly why we’re repeatedly applying the designer’s Eye Defining Pencil eyeliner for a look that, as Barfield explains in the video above, is one of the hottest beauty trends this fall. Rather than dab on your liner the way you would before a sultry night out, it’s de rigueur to simply concentrate the product only on the lower rim of your eye. The secret to nailing the look? Opt for a rich, blue-toned hue like Ford’s Midnight color below.

Courtesy

Shop it: $36; shop.nordstrom.com.

Get the look seen on InStyle editor Kahlana Barfield: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T 18K Gold Square Bracelet, $5,200; tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Sterling Silver Square Bracelet, $975; tiffany.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany T Bracelets