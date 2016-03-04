I'm Obsessed: Tom Ford’s Illuminating Highlight Pen

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We’ve put strobing to the test quite a few times and have found that it helps to have a tool like Tom Ford’s Illuminating Highlight Pen, a super sleek, easy-to-apply elixir that brushes on with the simple stroke of your wrist. Encased within a bronzed pen that speaks to Mr. Ford’s classic yet glamorous​ sensibility, you’ll find a glossy cream that easily blends onto your nose, upper cheek bones, upper lips, and other points of focus that help reflect light on your face. The tool is available in five distinct tones, each of which delivers an unbeatable glow.

Shop it: $52; tomford.com.

