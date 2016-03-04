I'm Obsessed: Tom Ford’s Illuminating Highlight Pen

InStyle Staff
Mar 04, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We’ve put strobing to the test quite a few times and have found that it helps to have a tool like Tom Ford’s Illuminating Highlight Pen, a super sleek, easy-to-apply elixir that brushes on with the simple stroke of your wrist. Encased within a bronzed pen that speaks to Mr. Ford’s classic yet glamorous​ sensibility, you’ll find a glossy cream that easily blends onto your nose, upper cheek bones, upper lips, and other points of focus that help reflect light on your face. The tool is available in five distinct tones, each of which delivers an unbeatable glow.

Shop it: $52; tomford.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Hi everyone it's Angelique and today I wanted to show you one of my favorite tools for strobing. This is Tom Ford's illuminating highlighting pen. And it makes it so easy to strobe. And that's the technique where you bring light to the high points of your face. So inside each pen, you get a really lightweight shimmering cream, so what I like to do is just to add a stripe over my nose. I might add some over my upper cheek bones, even a little over my upper lip. It's really easy to blend in, so work it in with your fingers, and when you're done, you get the most It's flattering glow. I am obsessed. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

