I'm Obsessed: Tocca’s Wanderlust Gift Set

InStyle.com
Dec 18, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to be this holiday season’s most cherished gift giver thanks to Tocca’s Wanderlust Gift Set. Wrapped tightly in an easy-to-travel box with a chic square display, the four-piece collection includes the brand’s signature Cleopatra fragrance (think a mix of rich amber patchouli with vanilla musk), along with a small white candle, a thoughtful matchbox, and a silky smooth pink sleep mask. As the set’s name implies, each small gift item inside is also designed for someone who’s on the go. The best part? It’s affordable at under $50.

Courtesy

Shop it: $48; anthropologie.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: GHD's Platinum Flat Iron

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is Tocca's new Wanderlust Essencials Kit. It's holiday season, and there's nothing more that I love than a great kit. But one that's actually filled with things that you'll really use. And I think this kit is just that. It's Toca's best selling scent which is Cleopatra. It's a mix of cucumber and grapefruit. Very very fresh. And the kit has a travel size version of the scent. But it's very generously sized. A candle of the scent matches in a satin sleep mask. It's a great gift for under $50. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!