I'm Obsessed: Tiossan's Le Sucre Detoxifying Body Polish

Here’s a fabulous excuse to take an extra-long shower: Tiossan’s Le Sucre Detoxifying Body Polish is a rich, creamy treat for your entire body that sloughs away dead skin, leaving it soft and smooth. This all-natural scrub has a no-mess solid base of shea butter and coconut oil, which eliminates spilling or dripping all over your shower. Sugar granules gently exfoliate the skin without leaving you feeling dry or raw, making it a great choice even for sensitive skin.

Courtesy

Shop it: $44; tiossan.com.

