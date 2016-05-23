I'm Obsessed: Tiossan's Le Sucre Detoxifying Body Polish

InStyle Staff
May 23, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Here’s a fabulous excuse to take an extra-long shower: Tiossan’s Le Sucre Detoxifying Body Polish is a rich, creamy treat for your entire body that sloughs away dead skin, leaving it soft and smooth. This all-natural scrub has a no-mess solid base of shea butter and coconut oil, which eliminates spilling or dripping all over your shower. Sugar granules gently exfoliate the skin without leaving you feeling dry or raw, making it a great choice even for sensitive skin.

Courtesy

Shop it: $44; tiossan.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] A body scrub has to be pretty impressive if I'm going to devote another two or three minutes do it in my shower every night. And this one from Tiossan is amazing, what I love about it is it has a solid base of shea butter and coconut oil So what that means is you're not going to get a lot of spilling or dripping in your shower. It's not going to make your bathtub slippery. So while it's also easy to put on with the solid base, the sugar granules are also very gentle. So they're not going to scrape your skin. You're not going to be left feeling raw or dry. It's actually so moisturizing that when I get out of the shower I don't even need to apply extra lotion. It is fantastic and I use it at least once a week. [MUSIC]

