I'm Obsessed: Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany T Bracelets 

It’s not the first time we’ve expressed our love for anything made of that richly sweet metal known as gold, but when the object of desire comes in a teal blue box, our hearts flutter at rather unusual rate. Cue Tiffany & Co’s Tiffany T Square and Wire bracelets, two covetable pieces that while simple and sophisticated enough for anyone with minimalist taste, also pack an edgy punch. Designed to highlight the brand’s signature T, the square iteration (which comes in 18kt gold and sterling silver), is a chunkier piece that makes an impactful wrist statement. Similarly shaped, the wire bracelet is a more delicate dream item that comes in 18kt gold and shines with round diamonds. Prepare to immediately update your wish lists. 

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: (top to bottom) 18kt gold square bracelet, $5,200; tiffany.com. Sterling silver square bracelet, $975; tiffany.com18kt gold wire bracelet with diamonds, $3,200; tiffany.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves these—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions. 

[MUSIC] Hey guys it's Kahlana. So it's New York Fashion Week and I'm talking about some of the trends that I'm loving for Fall. One of my absolute favorite trends this season is gold jewelery. Now the reason why I love this trend is because I live in gold jewelery, it's part of my signature look. So my current obsession are these bracelets from the Tiffany T collection. So I'm wearing the square bracelet in gold and silver, and the wire bracelet in gold with diamonds. Now what I love most about these pieces is that they're so modern. They're clean, they're graphic, they work for a downtown girl like me, and they work for the uptown girl. Now my formula to layering is to always have a chunky piece. Like the square bracelet or a delicate piece like the wire bracelet, and the combination together is perfect. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

