I'm Obsessed: Tiffany's Atlas Pierced Hinged Bangle

InStyle.com
Feb 17, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Every girl knows exactly what to expect when presented with a robin egg blue box. But if you’re looking to upgrade your wish list, we suggest adding Tiffany’s Atlas Pierced Hinged Bangle to the mix. Available in both rose and white gold, this thin yet unmistakable wrist addition comes with perfectly stylized diamonds placed across the band for a never-ending shine. To boot, the Roman numerals featured on the design are not only original, but also maintain a classic, timeless edge.

Shop it: $6,500; tiffany.com.

Get the look featured on InStyle editor Kahlana Barfield Brown: Tiffany T Smile Pendant, $1,900; tiffany.com. Tiffany Atlas Open Narrow Bangle, in sterling silver, $550; tiffany.com. Tiffany T Wrap Ring, $2,300; tiffany.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kalanna. It's Fashion Week this week in New York and I'm talking all about my go-to items. So today it's all about my favorite bracelet. It's from Tiffany, it's their Atlas Pierced Hinged Bangle. I love this bracelet so much because it's classic and timeless. I'll be able to pass it down to my daughter and she'll be able to pass it down to hers. What makes it so special is that it's embossed with Roman numerals and it also has diamonds. And I just love that you can pair it with very delicate pieces or more statement pieces that are chunky. It is my armour, it never leaves my wrist. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

