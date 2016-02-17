I'm Obsessed: Tiffany's Atlas Pierced Hinged Bangle

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Every girl knows exactly what to expect when presented with a robin egg blue box. But if you’re looking to upgrade your wish list, we suggest adding Tiffany’s Atlas Pierced Hinged Bangle to the mix. Available in both rose and white gold, this thin yet unmistakable wrist addition comes with perfectly stylized diamonds placed across the band for a never-ending shine. To boot, the Roman numerals featured on the design are not only original, but also maintain a classic, timeless edge.

Courtesy

Shop it: $6,500; tiffany.com.

Get the look featured on InStyle editor Kahlana Barfield Brown: Tiffany T Smile Pendant, $1,900; tiffany.com. Tiffany Atlas Open Narrow Bangle, in sterling silver, $550; tiffany.com. Tiffany T Wrap Ring, $2,300; tiffany.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Tangle Teezer

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.